LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A home at Beau Soleil Estate on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lafayette was heavily damaged by a fire early this morning, according to the Lafayette Fire Department (LFD).

At 6:56 a.m. Tuesday, LFD responded to a fire at 816 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., after a neighbor reported smoke coming from the residence. Firefighters arrived on the scene within minutes, entered the home, and discovered the kitchen on fire.

The fire was extinguished within ten minutes, LFD said. The home sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.

The occupant of the home woke up coughing from smoke in her bedroom. She left the bedroom and saw thick smoke in the hallway coming from the kitchen. She left the home quickly and was not injured.

Fire officials determined the fire originated on the counter in the kitchen. The cause of the fire is under investigation.