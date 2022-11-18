LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Scott fire chief Chad Sonnier and Carencro fire chief David Mouton agreed on a friendly wager over the Acadiana Carencro football playoff game.

Chief Mouton was happy to take the bet once he heard about it from his fellow fire chief.

“Chad always comes up with great ideas. And a good way to PR fire safety and when he called me I was all in,” he said.

Here are the terms.

The winning fire chief will get 50 smoke detectors from the losing chief to be installed in the winning city.

The losing fire chief will also have to wear his opposing fire department’s shirt for a week.

“I just hope he don’t get me a small one,” Mouton joked.

Both chiefs saw the upcoming football match-up as a great opportunity to highlight the importance of smoke detectors.

“This game was to bring the importance and shed light on the importance of smoke detectors, but not only in Carencro and Scott but everywhere in Acadiana. Check your smoke detectors, they can mean the difference between life and death, getting your family out safely,” Sonnier explained.

Mouton added, “Great idea to promote public safety and smoke detectors and check your detectors and it’s all around a great idea.”

As for how their home team will get the victory and advance.

“They’ve been good all year as far as running the ball, ball control. Keeping the other team’s offense off the field so I think they’ll be doing a great job. They’ve done it all year long. Keeping the opposing team off the field and scoring points and executing whenever they’re on the field,” Sonnier said of the Wreckin’ Rams.

“I like they always say defense wins championships. Like he said, score more points and you’re gonna win. But I think our offense is ready. I think they have something to prove, for not converting those two points. And sometimes I think anger is a better motivator,” Mouton explained concerning the Bears.