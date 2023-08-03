LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Candlelight Concerts will be coming to Lafayette, starting with a series of tributes to Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, Taylor Swift’s greatest hits and a holiday special featuring “The Nutcracker.”
Starting in November, the first 65-minute concerts will be at the Vineyard Church Of Lafayette, located at 705 Bonin Road, illuminated by thousands of candles with tickets starting from $25.
Candlelight: Featuring Vivaldi’s Four Seasons & More will be on Nov. 10, Candlelight: Holiday Special Featuring “The Nutcracker” and More will be on Dec. 15 and Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift will happen on Jan. 19, 2024. Each show will have 6 and 8:30 p.m. performances.
Doors will open 60 minutes before start time, and late entry is not permitted.
The concerts are presented by Fever, a global live-entertainment discovery platform with performances surrounded by an array of candles.
Some of Fever’s other experiences include: immersive exhibitions, interactive theatrical experiences, festivals and cocktail pop-ups. The concert series has been put on in more than 100 cities worldwide, including Dallas, Houston, New York City, Madrid, Paris, Singapore and Sydney.