LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The popular Lafayette event, Festivals Acadiens, begins Oct. 14 with a full list of musical talent.
All events will take place at Girard Park.
FRIDAY OCT. 14
Scène Ma Louisiane
- 5 p.m. The Official Cutting of the Boudin Festival Opening
- 5:30-6:45 p.m. Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas
- 7:00-8:30 p.m. Wayne Toups & ZydeCajun
SATURDAY OCT. 15
Scène Ma Louisiane
- 10:30-11:30 a.m. Forest Huval Band
- 11:45-12:45 p.m. Leroy Thomas & the Zydeco Road Runners
- 1-2 p.m. La Patente (Acadie)
- 2:15-3:15 p.m. Terry & the Zydeco Bad Boys
- 3:30-4:30 p.m. Cameron Dupuy & the Cajun Troubadours
- 4:45-6:00 p.m. Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys
- 6:16-7:45 p.m. Jourdan Thibodeaux et les Rôdailleurs
Scène Mon Heritage
- 10:45-11:45 a.m. The Daiquiri Queens
- 12-1 p.m. Wayne Singleton & Same Ol’ Two Step
- 1:15-2:15 p.m. Corey Ledet Zydeco
- 2:30-3:30 p.m. Chris Ardoin
- 3:45-4:45 p.m. Feufollet
- 5:00-6:30 p.m. Step Rideau & the Zydeco Outlaws
Scène La Salle de Danse
- 10:30-11:30 a.m. Savoy Family Band
- 11:45-12:45 p.m. Kyle Huval & the Dixie Club Ramblers
- 1-2 p.m. Has Beans
- 2:15-3:15 p.m. Jesse Lége
- 3:30-4:30 p.m. Blake Miller & the Old-Fashioned Aces
- 4:45-6:00 p.m. Jeffery Broussard & the Creole Cowboys
Scène Atelier
- 11:30-12:30 p.m. Lafayette Mardi Gras Indians: Folklife Award
- 12:45-1:45 p.m. Finding Amédé Ardoin: Research into his Life and Legacy
- 2-3 p.m. T’Monde
- 3:15-4:15 p.m. Creole Fiddle Workshop w/ Cedric Watson, Jeffery Broussard & Johnathan Druilhet
- 4:30-5:45 p.m. The Magnolia Sisters
Jam Ça!
- 11-12:30 p.m. Blake Miller & Angelle Aces
- 1-2:30 p.m. Forest Huval
- 3:15-4:15 p.m. Corey Ledet
SUNDAY OCT. 16
Scène Ma Louisiane
10:30-11:30 a.m. The Potluck Band
11:45-12:45 p.m. Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band
1-2 p.m. Lost Bayou Ramblers
2:15-3:15 p.m. Lafayette Rhythm Devils
3:30-4:30 p.m. Joe Hall and the Louisiana Cane Cutters
4:45-5:45 p.m. The Revelers
6:00-7:30 p.m. Bonsoir, Catin w/special guest Eric Adcock
Scène Mon Heritage
10:45-11:45 a.m. Huval-Fuselier Cajun Band
12-1 p.m. Kevin Naquin & the Ossun Playboys
1:15-2:15 p.m. Donny Broussard & the Louisiana Stars
2:30-3:30 p.m. Horace Trahan and the Ossun Express
3:45-4:45 p.m. Pine Leaf Boys
5:00-6:30 p.m. Lil’ Nathan & the Zydeco Big Timers
Scène La Salle de Danse
9-10:30 a.m. French Mass
10:45-11:45 a.m. Sheryl Cormier & Cajun Sounds
12-1 p.m. Jambalaya Cajun Band
1:15-2:15 p.m. Cedric Watson & Bijou Créole
2:30-3:30 p.m. Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers
3:45-5 p.m. Gregg Martinez & the Delta Kings w/ guests Johnnie Allan & T.K. Hulin
5:15-6:30 p.m. Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie
Scène Atelier
11:30-12:30 p.m. Brazos Huval & Mary Harris
12:45-1:45 p.m. Amis du Teche
2-3 p.m. Finger-Picking Style Guitar Workshop: Roddie Romero, Jane Vidrine, Sam Broussard, Renée Reed & Josh Caffery
3:15-4:15 p.m. Jason Frey Trio
4:30-5:30 p.m. Louisiana French Folk Songs w/ Anna Laura Edmiston, Megan Constantin, Kelli Jones & Sasha Massey
Jam Ça!
11-12:30 p.m. Joe Hall
1-2:30 p.m. Sheryl Cormier
3-4:30 p.m. Jimmy Breaux