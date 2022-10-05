LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The popular Lafayette event, Festivals Acadiens, begins Oct. 14 with a full list of musical talent.

All events will take place at Girard Park.

FRIDAY OCT. 14

Scène Ma Louisiane

5 p.m. The Official Cutting of the Boudin Festival Opening

5:30-6:45 p.m. Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas

7:00-8:30 p.m. Wayne Toups & ZydeCajun

SATURDAY OCT. 15

Scène Ma Louisiane

10:30-11:30 a.m. Forest Huval Band

11:45-12:45 p.m. Leroy Thomas & the Zydeco Road Runners

1-2 p.m. La Patente (Acadie)

2:15-3:15 p.m. Terry & the Zydeco Bad Boys

3:30-4:30 p.m. Cameron Dupuy & the Cajun Troubadours

4:45-6:00 p.m. Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys

6:16-7:45 p.m. Jourdan Thibodeaux et les Rôdailleurs

Scène Mon Heritage

10:45-11:45 a.m. The Daiquiri Queens

12-1 p.m. Wayne Singleton & Same Ol’ Two Step

1:15-2:15 p.m. Corey Ledet Zydeco

2:30-3:30 p.m. Chris Ardoin

3:45-4:45 p.m. Feufollet

5:00-6:30 p.m. Step Rideau & the Zydeco Outlaws

Scène La Salle de Danse

10:30-11:30 a.m. Savoy Family Band

11:45-12:45 p.m. Kyle Huval & the Dixie Club Ramblers

1-2 p.m. Has Beans

2:15-3:15 p.m. Jesse Lége

3:30-4:30 p.m. Blake Miller & the Old-Fashioned Aces

4:45-6:00 p.m. Jeffery Broussard & the Creole Cowboys

Scène Atelier

11:30-12:30 p.m. Lafayette Mardi Gras Indians: Folklife Award

12:45-1:45 p.m. Finding Amédé Ardoin: Research into his Life and Legacy

2-3 p.m. T’Monde

3:15-4:15 p.m. Creole Fiddle Workshop w/ Cedric Watson, Jeffery Broussard & Johnathan Druilhet

4:30-5:45 p.m. The Magnolia Sisters

Jam Ça!

11-12:30 p.m. Blake Miller & Angelle Aces

1-2:30 p.m. Forest Huval

3:15-4:15 p.m. Corey Ledet

SUNDAY OCT. 16

Scène Ma Louisiane

10:30-11:30 a.m. The Potluck Band

11:45-12:45 p.m. Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band

1-2 p.m. Lost Bayou Ramblers

2:15-3:15 p.m. Lafayette Rhythm Devils

3:30-4:30 p.m. Joe Hall and the Louisiana Cane Cutters

4:45-5:45 p.m. The Revelers

6:00-7:30 p.m. Bonsoir, Catin w/special guest Eric Adcock

Scène Mon Heritage

10:45-11:45 a.m. Huval-Fuselier Cajun Band

12-1 p.m. Kevin Naquin & the Ossun Playboys

1:15-2:15 p.m. Donny Broussard & the Louisiana Stars

2:30-3:30 p.m. Horace Trahan and the Ossun Express

3:45-4:45 p.m. Pine Leaf Boys

5:00-6:30 p.m. Lil’ Nathan & the Zydeco Big Timers

Scène La Salle de Danse

9-10:30 a.m. French Mass

10:45-11:45 a.m. Sheryl Cormier & Cajun Sounds

12-1 p.m. Jambalaya Cajun Band

1:15-2:15 p.m. Cedric Watson & Bijou Créole

2:30-3:30 p.m. Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers

3:45-5 p.m. Gregg Martinez & the Delta Kings w/ guests Johnnie Allan & T.K. Hulin

5:15-6:30 p.m. Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie

Scène Atelier

11:30-12:30 p.m. Brazos Huval & Mary Harris

12:45-1:45 p.m. Amis du Teche

2-3 p.m. Finger-Picking Style Guitar Workshop: Roddie Romero, Jane Vidrine, Sam Broussard, Renée Reed & Josh Caffery

3:15-4:15 p.m. Jason Frey Trio

4:30-5:30 p.m. Louisiana French Folk Songs w/ Anna Laura Edmiston, Megan Constantin, Kelli Jones & Sasha Massey

Jam Ça!

11-12:30 p.m. Joe Hall

1-2:30 p.m. Sheryl Cormier

3-4:30 p.m. Jimmy Breaux