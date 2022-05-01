by: Abigail Jones Posted: May 1, 2022 / 12:45 PM CDT Updated: May 1, 2022 / 12:54 PM CDT SHARE LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Festival International de Louisiane is back after a two-year hiatus. News 10 crews were out catching the action. See the photos we got below. Soul Express Brass BandNatu Camara (Guinea)Natu Camara (Guinea)Natu Camara (Guinea)Lost Bayou Ramblers with 79ers Gang (Louisiana)Lost Bayou Ramblers with 79ers Gang (Louisiana)Lost Bayou Ramblers with 79ers Gang (Louisiana)The Reminders (Belgium/U.S.)The Reminders (Belgium/U.S.)Britt LofasoLidia Alcala and Dirk Guidry, Visual Artist for Festival International 2022Lidia Alcala and Dustin GaspardDarla Montgomery and Dalfred JonesSon Rompe Pera (Mexico)Son Rompe Pera (Mexico)Son Rompe Pera (Mexico)Son Rompe Pera (Mexico)Son Rompe Pera (Mexico)Son Rompe Pera (Mexico)Son Rompe Pera (Mexico)Soul Express Brass BandNatu Camara (Guinea)