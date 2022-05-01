LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Festival International de Louisiane is back after a two-year hiatus. News 10 crews were out catching the action. See the photos we got below.



Soul Express Brass Band

Natu Camara (Guinea)

Lost Bayou Ramblers with 79ers Gang (Louisiana)

The Reminders (Belgium/U.S.)

Britt Lofaso

Lidia Alcala and Dirk Guidry, Visual Artist for Festival International 2022

Lidia Alcala and Dustin Gaspard



Darla Montgomery and Dalfred Jones





Son Rompe Pera (Mexico)

Natu Camara (Guinea)

