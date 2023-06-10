LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — On Thursday, a house fire left the Semar family without a place to live. Now they are asking for help in being able to get back on their feet.

Georgina Semar said her family was heading home when they received a call from their neighbor saying that their house was on fire. Semar said that she was able to see the smoke from the highway.

Semar also said, “I never dreamed we would experience this. We are just trying to come together. I appreciate everything everybody is doing for us. I really am. We are just trying to get back on our feet. “

Georgina says she is still at a loss for words about what has happened to her home and that her family is sticking together in their journey to get everything back to normal.

The Semar family would like to thank the first responders who helped with the fire and the family and friends who have donated what they can so far.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and the Semar family has put together a GoFundMe page for donations.