LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette man is searching his missing pet bird.

A Lafayette man’s pet Cockatiel has been missing since April 15.

The owner is offering a $750 cash reward for a safe return.

The owner asks that you do not chase, call, or whistle at the bird, as this may lead to it running in fear and into danger.

He has been a part of their family since he was a baby and is very tame, according to the owner.