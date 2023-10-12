LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The family of a Lafayette man shot and killed at a block party is speaking out for the first time. They want his killer, or killers, arrested.

The shooting happened late Saturday night at a party on Hellen Street. According to Lafayette police, the shooters were on foot. Three people were shot, including a juvenile who remains in critical condition. Another person suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and 20-year-old Devin McZeal was killed.

McZeal’s sister recalled the call from her mom that Devin was shot.

“She just let out this heart wrenching yell and basically, she wasn’t answering,” Amber McZeal said. “I was like, ‘What’s going on? What’s going on?’ I kept on asking. I kind of knew. I started crying. Her fiancé picked up the phone and said he didn’t make it.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

She said her brother was shot three times in the back.

“I just feel like you took someone’s life, and it was very senseless because he didn’t deserve that,” Amber told News 10, holding back tears.

Devin’s family said they don’t believe the bullets were meant for him, as Devin was only at the block party to check on his younger siblings and didn’t know the other two victims shot at the party. Their biggest fear now is that the case will go cold.

“The police can only be successful if the community shares information they know, so we can’t blame them if this continues to go on and nobody helps,” Devin’s grandmother, Gloria Guillory, said. “They need our help, so if anybody knows anything, please come forward. Think about your family’s future.”

“We as a community need to band against this because these are some people’s brothers, their family members, their uncles, their cousins, their sons. It’s just too much. These are lives being lost over really miniscule things. That’s not enough to just kill someone,” Amber added.

Amber said she will continue to fight for justice for her younger brother.

“I love you,” she said. “I just wish you were here because I miss you so much.”

Lafayette police are working to identify the shooter or shooters. They’re urging anyone that was at the party to come forward.

You can go to the police department or call their anonymous tips line at 232-tips. No information is too small, especially in a homicide case.

Meanwhile, Devin McZeal’s family wants to give him a proper home going celebration. They have set up a GoFundMe account in hopes of gaining community support in their efforts.

Related Posts