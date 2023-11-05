LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– A vigil was held Saturday in Lafayette for Nathan Bob who was shot and killed last week. Family and friends gathered to celebrate his life–a life that was taken too soon.

According to Bob’s family, he was outside helping his daughter ride a hoverboard when he was shot and killed in front of his older daughter last Sunday. His family now wants justice to whoever committed this crime. Dana Glover, Bob’s cousin, said losing a family member is difficult and said people should think before pulling the trigger.

“Pulling a gun and not thinking about the consequences when that gun is shot,” Glover said. “Losing a loved one is a hard thing. The consequences are devastating for both families.”

Allison Dennis, another cousin of Bob, said it is important to always love your family while they are alive.

“People are dying,” Dennis said. “I mean the new norm is funerals. It’s just like a family reunion. It’s time for people to come in and love on their people while they’re still living because when they’re dead and gone it’s nothing but to mourn their memory and mourn their loss. Look to Jesus from with your help coming from. That’s all I need to see is to call upon the name of Jesus.”

Latonia Edmond, Bob’s mother-in-law, urges whoever killed Nathan to turn themselves in.

“You hurt my family and also my daughter and my granddaughters, so that’s gonna stay with them for life,” Edmond said. “With that being said, y’all just come out. That’s all, and turn yourself in.”

Edmond said Nathan’s 27th birthday is approaching, and said she doesn’t know how the family will move forward from here.

“His holiday coming up,” Edmond said. “I don’t know how we’re gonna handle this for his holiday, cause his holiday is really around the corner.”

The family said they will always remember Nathan as a man of integrity and kindness.

