LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY)– Describing her brother’s death as a hard pill to swallow, Shayla Prejean and her family said it’s a slap in the face, knowing the murder of Nathan Bob could have been prevented. They say the suspect in Nathan’s murder, Dontrell Clark, should not have been out of jail while waiting for trial due do a previous murder charge.

Hurt, broken, and angry are words Prejean uses when thinking about the loss of her brother. She said “his murder did not have to happen” had the bond for the suspect in his murder, not been lowered.

“There’s people who have committed lesser crimes,” Prejean said. “You know, they’re still in jail. They never got a bond reduction.”

Bob’s mother, Felicia Parsons said she feels the system let her and her family down and said she’s angry and numb because she was not aware of Clark’s involvement in the 2018 murder of Ethan Smith. She said anyone who’s had a hand in not holding Clark accountable for his role in Smith’s murder has affected her family by allowing him to have access to take her son’s life.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“By them not doing the right thing the for the first time, my child, if they would have done it right the first time, my child will still be in here is horrible,” Parsons said.

Clark is facing a second-degree murder charge for Smith’s death as well as a second-degree murder charge for Bob’s death.

Parsons said the pain is so unbearable, she has a hard time explaining her son isn’t coming back to his daughters.

“It’s horrible,” Parsons said. “I get calls. ‘Momo, I want daddy, come get us. Bring us my daddy’. I can’t. I can’t bring them. I can’t even answer their question.”

Nathan’s father, Nathanial Bob said he’s beyond angry that his son was killed five years after Clark was charged with second degree murder.

“This youngster committed two murders in a five-year span,” Bob said.

Bob said he wants to know where the ball was dropped.

“Who else is Clark going to do that to, and how was he able to get out and commit the same?” he asked.

Clark is set to appear in court early next year for the second-degree murder charge in the 2018 killing of Ethan Smith. It’s just one of ten first- and second-degree murder cases since 2018 that are over five years old and pending a trial date.

Latest Posts