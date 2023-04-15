LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The families of two Lafayette men, both shot and killed this week, remembered their lives Friday evening.

In the first shooting Sunday night, Lafayette police said one man was shot at La Bamba Bar and Lounge. Authorities said a Lafayette police officer working security detail shot a man identified as the suspect, Deiondre Soloman, 28. Solomon died at the hospital, while the other man shot is expected to make a full recovery.

Then on Monday, Lafayette police responded to Sophie Street, where multiple shots were fired. Officers found a man lying in the roadway, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, Kentrevon Gallien, 23, died from his injuries.

Both families, both mourning are now both searching for answers. Solomon’s family is asking for the police body camera video to be released showing what happened in the moments leading up to the officer shooting Solomon.

The family of Gallien is waiting for police to make an arrest in his death.

Gallien’s family met at the very spot where their loved one was killed, releasing balloons in his honor. Meanwhile, Solomon’s family gathered at La Bamba, where he was shot and killed by a Lafayette police officer.

News 10 interviewed Solomon back in 2019 after his nephew was killed in gun violence.

“He was a king. We nicknamed him that for a reason. We knew he was going to come up as royalty, so we were trying to protect him at all costs,” Solomon told News 10 in an interview.

His family is now calling for the release of police body camera video showing his death.

“No justice, no peace!” the crowd chanted in front of the bar where he died.

“We shouldn’t be calling for the body camera video to be released. It should have been done,” Devon Norman, The Village 337 President, said.

The civil rights group is now calling for action.

“Any time we have these incidents in Lafayette, it’s important for the village to be the eyes and ears of the community because we understand we can’t trust anything that comes out of the Lafayette Police Department, especially when it comes to taking a life. That was of the utmost importance to us, that they would be transparent immediately. As we see, that did not happen, and that’s why we’re here,” Norman added .

Norman stood next to Solomon’s mother, questioning why he was shot by a police officer. While Lafayette police say Solomon was a suspect in a shooting that night, Norman wants to know if Solomon’s alleged actions that night justified his death.

“If Dre was a suspect before he was killed, then shouldn’t he have had his day in court?” Norman asked. “That’s what we’re missing here today.”

“It can be true that an individual, because most of the time that any of us have interactions with the police is because we may have committed a crime or are suspected of committing a crime, but it can be true at the same time too that the officer is supposed to do their job while protecting and preserving life. Period. We should not have to justify that to our community,” he added.

Solomon’s mother added she wants to see what took place.

“Something needs to be done. we need to see the body camera video. we need to see proof. straight proof, real proof, no crooked stuff,” Solomon’s mother, L’Celsie Somolon, said.

Louisiana State Police is investigating the officer-involved shooting. A spokesperson tells News 10 it’s up to the district attorney to release the body camera video.

News 10 also asked Lafayette police for the footage. They told us the video cannot be released until the conclusion of the investigations.