LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The family of Lafayette’s latest shooting victim is seeking help from the community to bury their loved one. Kentrevon Gallien, 23, was gunned down April 10 on Sophie St. Family members say he was shot in the back.

“I’m not going to ever be okay. That was my baby. That was my most challenging kid. He stuck with me the most,” said LaToya Gallien, Gallien’s mother. “I don’t know how I am going to deal with this. It’s going to be really hard.”

Barbara Fields, Gallien’s grandmother, said they are having to come out of pocket to bury her grandson. Gallien has life insurance, but the funeral home will not use the policy because it is in the contestability period.

Gallien’s mother says she was on the S. Sterling Street scene within minutes after receiving a call about the shooting from his friend.

“When I got there, I knew he didn’t have any life in him. I knew he was gone. I’m just so angry that this happened to him,” she said.

Lafayette Police arrested Bryson Broussard, 31, on one count of second-degree murder. However, the family said they do not know all the details leading to Gallien’s death.

“All I know is that Kentrevon was shot from the back. He was leaving from whoever the person was, and he was shot from the back, in the back,” said his mother.

She said about two hours before the shooting, her son shared the news he was admitted into SLCC for plumbing courses.

“He was like Mom, SLCC called me today, and I’m going to go to school tomorrow. He told me to bring all my information to the school. I’m going to start school for plumbing tomorrow,” she told News 10. “I was like Trey, that’s good because you want him to do something other than being out all over the place. I’m like, that’s good, and that was what he was going to do.”

Gallien’s last conversation with her son ended with his love.

“He said Mom, I love you and that was it. That was it.”

She remembers Kentrevon being a “challenging child” but he would give the shirt off his back. He was loyal and gave to anyone he loved. He was the oldest of eight siblings. His mother says it has been especially difficult explain her son’s death to his younger siblings.

“They miss him, and I had to explain to his eight-year-old brother that we’re not going to see him again. He’s not going to be here. His sister they were rap buddies. They were always rapping and doing videos on TikTok and stuff.”

“Just help us to bury him. That’s all we want, please,” said Norma Henry, Gallien’s grandmother. “Please give anything you can give to help us out to bury him. We appreciate it. Please.”

Donations can be sent to the family Gofundme account or through Cashapp to $LavishMonique01.