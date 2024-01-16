LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A family has lost everything after their home was severely damaged by a fire on Monday night, according the the Lafayette Fire Department.

LFD said they received several calls to 911 regarding smoke coming from a single-family home around 11:30 p.m. Monday night. They said multiple firetrucks responded to the home in the 2300 block of E. Pinhook Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters said the fire was spreading through the attic and second floor bedrooms. The strong wind gust aided the spread of the fire, leaving firefighters battling the fire for at least and hour before getting it under control, according to officials.

Officials said the family of seven were home when an older child began to smell smoke upstairs. He alerted his father, and the two noticed smoke coming from the fireplace. Flames were found on the exterior of the fireplace, and all the occupants exited without injury.

Fire officials said they determined the fire originated in the fireplace structure. The wood structure of the fireplace ignited and quickly spread to the attic. Authorities noted the owner said he was burning wood all day in the fireplace to aid with heating the residence. The fire has been ruled an accident.

