LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A pot-belly pig, abandoned by her owners following an eviction in Lafayette, is getting a new home.

According to the Lafayette Animal Shelter, the property owner who found Peppa realized that her owners were likely not returning and reached out to the animal shelter for help.

“We don’t know much about her, but she’s a sweet pot bellied pig who deserves someone that will love her,” the animal shelter said.

The adoption fee was $0, and almost immediately someone stepped up the plate to give Peppa a new home.

“We only ask that you give her the love and care that she deserves.”