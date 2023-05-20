LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette family held a search party for a missing son.

On Saturday, the family of Marvin Stanley Jr. held a search party at 10 a.m. by the Pinhook Walmart.

Stanley is 24, 180 pounds, 6 feet tall, with brown eyes and was last seen in a white t-shirt and blue shorts.

His mother last spoke to him on April 18, and May 8 is when a friend last spoke to him.

According to the Lafayette Police, “An investigation has been started and is ongoing regarding the missing person.”

If you have any information, please contact Lafayette Police.