LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Family Connection is offering a Life Prep Course to help young foster adults transition into the world with essential life skills.

A Lafayette-based nonprofit organization, The Family Connection is dedicated to helping young adults transition out of foster care. The course is designed for individuals between 16 and 21 who are currently in foster care or have aged out. This event aims to equip older foster youth with essential life skills, enabling them to navigate the challenges of adulthood and build a strong foundation for a successful future.

The course is set for Saturday, July 15, and another on Saturday, August 19, both from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 209B Jefferson Street in Lafayette. Each session will cover the same topics. Participants will receive tools and knowledge necessary to thrive in various aspects of their lives. The workshop will feature a range of sessions, group activities and expert-led discussions.

Topics that will be covered during the Life Prep Course include:

Health & Nutrition

Housing & Home Management

Money & Risk Management

Foster youth attending the workshop will also have the opportunity to connect with professionals from various fields who will serve as positive role models and provide guidance and support beyond the event.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to host this event for older foster youth in Acadiana,” said Kevin Guillory, President of The Family Connection. “Our goal is to empower these young people with the resources and tools necessary for them to live their full potential and purpose.”