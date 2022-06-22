LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Funeral services are pending for a Lafayette woman whose body was found inside her home on E. Gilman Street.

According to Lafayette Police, Mary Elizabeth Faulk,37 was the victim of a gunshot wound.

Jason Provost Sr.,40 the suspect in Faulk’s death, was arrested in the midst of a burglary in New Iberia, police said.

In a social media post, the family has announced that Faulk’s services will be handled by Kinchen Funeral Home in Lafayette.

They are asking anyone who wants to donate to her funeral expenses go directly to the funeral home located at 1011 N. St. Antoine in Lafayette, (337) 235-1193.

The post stated that Faulk was a single mom of three whose parents are elderly and disabled.