LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – News 10 is finding out new details of the crash that claimed the life of a 30-year-old Lafayette man early Thursday morning.

Police said that Jmarius Charles was traveling at a high rate of speed when the crash happened.

Police also said that Charles struck a cement curb on East Pinhook Road, went off the road, and went airborne flipping the vehicle several times through three yards, which ended with the vehicle wrapped around a tree. He died at the scene.

Charles is well known in the Lafayette car community. Unfortunately, he was also known by police after being arrested in April of 2022 on a slew of charges including reckless driving, speeding, and flight from an officer. A police pursuit followed but was called off because his excessive speed posed a threat to the safety of others.

On Friday, friends and family of Charles held a vigil for him in the same location where he was killed.

“This tragedy here hit us by surprise, so it’s going to be hard for us to come back from this. We’re going to miss him. It’s torn us apart,” Charles’ aunt Roxanne Smothers, said.

As Charles’ aunt, parents, and grandparents laid flowers at the very place he died, his friends and fellow members of a Lafayette car club gathered across town to have one last ride for Charles.

“We’re just coming together as a community to show our respect. We want to make sure he lives on and everybody remembers him. He was the person everybody knew. He had a good heart. He just lived life on the edge,” Charles’ friend Javin Handy said.

Dozens of people met Charles’ family on East Pinhook Road, where he died, to release balloons in his memory after the drive.

“That means he was very much loved. They came out to support what he loved to do. We want to tell them thank you, and we really appreciate that,” Charles’ aunt added.