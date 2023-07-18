LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette police are investigating the murder of Cleveland Stiner, 62, who was shot and killed on Railroad Street over the weekend. Family and friends are left angry and say something needs to be done about the violence in the city.

Chris Williams, a community activist, said “You don’t expect to get a call on the weekend that your loved one has been murdered. And it’s just a tragic –tragic situation.”

Williams says Cleveland Stiner was “A community person and many people knew him.”

He said Stiner wasn’t a violent person and for this to happen, everyone is taken aback. Williams expressed gun violence is happening too frequently and the killing of Stiner is the fourth murder in a short period of time.

Williams said the violence in Lafayette, particularly gun violence, is a huge problem that needs to be addressed and that knowing there are areas where violence is more frequent, it is necessary the community come up with ways to make it safer.

“This is a problem for everyone,” Williams said. “This is a problem that we all have to come up with solutions to and that we need strong leadership to make sure our communities are safe.”

Williams said the community has become desensitized to senseless murders and life isn’t cherished as much as it used to be. He said change is needed.

“How much of this do we have to take?” Williams asked. “How long will this continue? One of the things we want to express the most is that as a community–it’s time for the community to come together.”

Jerpell Francis said growing up an only child, Cleveland Stiner went from being her first cousin to an older brother and losing him is devastating.

She said she “Can’t understand why somebody would want to take his life.”

She said what her family is going through is unreal and Stiner’s murder is confusing, especially because he was not a violent person.

One of Stiner’s five daughters expressed over the phone how much disbelief she was in when she got the news about her dad’s murder. She said she’s angry because the loss of her dad is so sudden and comes exactly eight months to the date, she and her sisters lost their mom.

Lafayette Police arrested Jeremy Tyler, 36, in connection to Stiner’s death. Tyler is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

Willimas said they are all thankful to law enforcement for making an arrest so soon.

“The family would also like to thank the Lafayette Police Department and the sheriff’s department for their quick work in the apprehension of the alleged suspect in this particular case,” Williams said.