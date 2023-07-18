LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A few weeks ago the air condition system at Faith House in Lafayette went out. The cost to repair it exceeded the budget for the domestic violence shelter. The Great Pumpkin Fund, a not-for-profit established by Realtors of Latter & Blum Acadiana, stepped in and awarded a $5,000 grant to Faith House to offset the unexpected costs of repairing it.

“When we read the news report that Faith House had an air conditioning failure in important areas of its facility, we immediately committed to helping this dire situation,” says Lori McCarthy, Latter & Blum Acadiana’s managing broker.

The Great Pumpkin Fund, which is funded by Great Painted Pumpkin Festival presented by Latter & Blum Acadiana, reached out to Faith House Executive Director Billi Lacombe and pledged the financial assistance. “Faith House has pulled the necessary repair money from our general fund, but without the kind of support we received today from Latter & Blum and the Great Pumpkin Fund, we would have been forced to make cuts in other budget areas—potentially staffing–in order to make up the money,” says Lacombe.