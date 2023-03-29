SCOTT, La. (KLFY)– Meredith’s place is a facility offering treatment for mothers who have substance use disorders and will allow them and their children to receive services and care while remaining together.

One of the programs offered by The Extra Mile, Meredith’s Place is a treatment facility focused on keeping mothers and their children together.

Usually when a mother seeks treatment for substance abuse, the child is separated from her and placed in an out of home system. Executive Director George Mills said Meredith’s Place is a way children can maintain a lifestyle free from the harmful effects of addiction while the mother receives treatment.

“Meredith’s Place is a program again for pregnant women and women with dependent children up to the age of 12 years old. It provides medium level residential addiction treatment services for them, and it provides it in a setting where the children can accompany the mother to treatment and also receive services while the mother is here,” Mills said.

Kathleen Shaw and Tina Monroe who both work with Meredith’s place, said children are usually the motivating factor for mothers who are seeking help, so it’s effective to allow children to stay with them during treatment.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Monroe, who is a substance abuse and disorder counselor, said, “children are the main reason that women come into treatment, leave treatment or stay in treatment. It’s their biggest motivational factor.”

Kathleen Shaw, the program director for Meredith’s Place, said mothers are required to complete a set number of clinical hours per week.

“They get 20 hours of treatment a week which is group life skills, parenting education, outside connections with like a ma celebrate recovery, things like that,” Shaw said.

Mills said in addition to treatment for substance abuse, Meredith’s place offers a better quality of life for mothers and women who are expecting.

“It’s not just an addiction only treatment services is very holistic and encompasses the things they need to be successful,” Mills said.

For information on how to donate or get involved with Meredith’s Place visit their website at theextramileregioniv.com