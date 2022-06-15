LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Each year during summer months, Acadian Ambulance responds to thousands of emergency calls, many for dehydration.

Health experts say with much of our area facing extreme heat and dangerous heat indices, it’s important to protect yourself.

Acadian Ambulance issues these safety tips:

Wear loose, lightweight, and light-colored clothing.

Wear a hat wide enough to protect your face.

Apply sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher 30 minutes prior to going out. Continue to reapply it according to direction.

Start hydrating before you go outside and stay hydrated throughout the day.

Drink cool, nonalcoholic beverages.

Drinking sports drinks help replace valuable salt and minerals lost by sweating.

Ensure that others with you stay hydrated as well.

Take frequent rest breaks.

Take cool showers or baths.

Be aware of the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Acadiana residents Macy Vincent and Ella Capri are heeding the warning.

Vincent explained that they were sure to drink plenty of water, also they use the Splash Pad at the park and they go swimming.

Acadiana Ambulance advises that its best to complete outdoor activities in the morning or evening hours, out of direct sunlight.

Jared Trahan owns Hub City Home Improvement & Roofing.

“You don’t want to go full blast. You do need to pace yourself to where you are going to last a little longer and not overheat.”

Trahan works outdoors and says if there is no shade, then he creates his own.

“When you feel that you are overheating, stop and get in the shade and take a break.”

Its also a good idea to make sure others around you stay hydrated and keep a close eye on children and the elderly.

Last piece of advice, if you have outdoor pets make sure they have access to cool water and shade.