LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Equipment repairs at Lafayette Regional Airport will slow down the process of checked baggage.

According to Lafayette Regional Airport’s website, the TSA screening equipment that scans checked bags is being repaired. As a result, all checked bags must be scanned by hand, which may cause delays in the screening process.

Passengers who intend to check bags are asked to arrive two hours before their flight to allow sufficient time for TSA personnel to screen checked bags. Carry-on luggage should not be affected.

Repairs to the equipment may take as long as 30 days to complete.

In a news release, LFT Executive Director Steven Picou said, “We apologize for the inconvenience to passengers. Passengers who intend to check bags are asked to arrive two hours before your flight to ensure bags will be screened properly and placed on your flight. TSA is increasing the number of screeners on staff as they work to return to normal operations.”

The airport will continue to update passengers regularly through the airport’s social media pages and the airport website.