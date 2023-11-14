LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Drivers on a stretch of Evangeline Thruway that goes through downtown may want to leave a little extra time for their trip starting this week.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced lane closures for the thruway starting Friday and scheduled to last until March.

Lane closures on both northbound and southbound Evangeline Thruway between Donlon Avenue and E. Pinhook Road will occur Monday through Thursday from 8 p.m.-6 a.m., and weekend closures will begin on Fridays at 8 p.m. until the following Monday at 6 a.m.

The closures will allow crews to install handicap ramps and repair stretches of the roadway, officials said. The road will be open to regular traffic with a 12-foot lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone.

The lanes will not be closed during the holiday periods of Nov. 22-26 and Dec. 22-Jan. 2, according to DOTD.

