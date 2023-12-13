BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana Main Street has officially accepted the City of Broussard as the newest member of the Lagniappe Community Program.

The Lagniappe Community Program provides communities with an intensive 12-18 month process to establish a pathway to the National Main Street Center’s Main Street America program. This historic revitalization effort will support the city’s downtown improvement masterplan, “Envision Broussard,” to install improved sidewalks, lighting, and drainage along Main Street.

The proposed Broussard Louisiana Main Street district stretches along Main Street from Bernard Road, where the gateway to the city is located, east to Albertson’s Parkway. Future development along this corridor includes the city’s purchase of the Valsin Broussard house to serve as the official visitor’s center and making Arceneaux Park the official location for city events, providing a green space to promote civic pride.

“From the first arrival of the French Acadians from Canada who were expelled during the French and Indian War in the mid-1700’s, to the establishment of our community by founding father Valsin Broussard, our past has built a strong and proud foundation for our future,” said Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque. “Our downtown buildings hold the history of the city, and they need to be preserved. We anticipate the qualification process to earn Louisiana Main Street status will result in Broussard bringing the days of old back to life and attracting tourists and locals to experience our unique charm.”

There are additional revitalization opportunities to renovate existing buildings that could be transformed into businesses such as restaurants, boutiques, or markets. Revitalizing this area of Broussard will open the door for more small business opportunities.

“The city of Broussard will make a great addition to the Louisiana Main Street Lagniappe Community Program. The area is set up for a revitalization effort that will create a greater sense of community where people can experience its small-town charm and historical past,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

Additionally, Broussard must complete a set of benchmarks in order to apply for full designation, including the creation of a local historic district ordinance and local historic district commission, and develop and show a strong level of community support for downtown revitalization.

