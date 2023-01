SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – Residents and businesses in Scott will be without power for a few hours on Wednesday.

According to the Office of Scott Mayor Jan-Scott Richard, Entergy will be turning off the electricity in some areas of Scott from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday. The severe weather from Tuesday has caused damage that needs to be repaired.

The traffic signal at Apollo and Cameron will be out. It will be a 4 way stop beginning at 1 p.m. until the power is restored.