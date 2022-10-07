LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Cox Communications employees have awarded nearly $5,000 in Innovation in Education grants to teachers in Acadiana. The program is employee-funded through Cox Charities, and winners are chosen by Advisory Council members.

Money donated by Acadiana employees benefits programs in Cox-serviceable areas within Lafayette, Acadia, St. Martin, Iberia and Vermilion parishes. Cox Charities Council members chose the following schools and programs as recipients of 2022 Innovation in Education grants:

Southside High School “What are we going to make today?”

Charles M. Burke Elementary “Reading and Writing in ES”

Parks Middle School “STEM challenge: Design it, build it, and test it!”

The Cox team presented the awards to each school, and programming is currently under way.

“Educators founded Cox, and we’re steadfast in our commitment to supporting them,” said Erin Monroe Wesley, vice president of government and public affairs for the Southeast region. “Our employees enjoy contributing to innovative programs and the success of teachers and students. We are excited to support engaging learning opportunities that foster connections.”

Cox Charities was created to strengthen Cox communities by supporting programs in the areas of education, technology, social issues, conservation, and the arts. Funds are distributed in the form of Community Investment grants and Innovation in Education grants. Cox Charities does not replace the company’s regular giving and sponsorships; rather, it’s designed to supplement philanthropy efforts and involve employees in the decision-making process.