LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– US-90 (Cameron Street) from Westgate to Debonnaire Road in Scott is closed until further notice, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

This closure is to perform repairs to a cross drain pipe that is impacting the integrity of the roadway.

A timeline for reopening is currently not available.

Alternative routes include: LA-93, I-10 and Ambassador Caffery.