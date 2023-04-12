LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)— A shortage in emergency medical technicians has the National Emergency Medical Services Academy finding new ways to bring in more help where they need it the most.

News 10 spoke with one recruiter about what they are looking for and how you can help.

Shelby Proctor, a student outreach recruiter at Acadiana Ambulance, said they are doing what they can to combat the issue with the lack of E.M.T’s all over the country.

“It is a multitude of reasons. It is just something that we have to continue the fight for,” Proctor said.

A 2022 study from the American Ambulance Association found 11% of full-time E.M.T. Positions and 30% of paramedic positions were not filled.

Proctor said because of this, the academy has started ways of getting its name out to people who are looking for a career like high schoolers or younger adults.

“We put ourselves out there,” Proctor said. “We put our crews. We put our trucks. We put our logo out there. That’s how we get the conversation started.”

Proctor mentioned the benefits of what being an E.M.T. is all about. She said it is all worth being able to put a smile on people’s faces after they or their loved one’s life has been saved.

“If you enjoy helping people, you like to see people smile or that family member smile then I would say E.M.S. Is the pathway for you,” Proctor said.

If you are interested in becoming an E.M.T., you can sign up on their website.