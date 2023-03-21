LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — The case of Ella Goodie, the Scott woman who has been missing for over a year, has been turned over to the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office.

Goodie, 32, a rideshare driver, was last seen on March 9, 2022, while giving Brandon Francisco, 37 of Mansura, a ride from Louisiana to Texas.

Authorities conducted a search for her body near the Iowa exit where her cellphone last pinged, but she was not found. Her disappearance is being treated as a homicide.

Franciso is believed to be the last person to see her alive and remains the only person of interest in the case, Trooper First Class Derek Senegal, Louisiana State Police spokesman for Troop D told KALB-TV.

Senegal said the case was turned over to the D.A.’s Office on March 17, 2023.

Bethany Bryant, spokeswoman for the D.A.’s Office, said it will take some time to review the “voluminous” case file. Once it is thoroughly reviewed, it will be taken to a grand jury.

Francisco was arrested in St. Joseph, Missouri, on March 25, 2022, and is currently jailed in Louisiana on unrelated charges. Goodie’s vehicle was found in St. Joseph, Missouri, on April 1.

When Francisco was arrested, he was out on bond on a charge of attempted second-murder out of Rapides Parish. He now also faces a charge of out-of-state bail jumping.

Francisco’s attorney, Tiffany Sanders, released the following statement to KALB:

“Today, my office received information as to my client being named as a person of interest in an ongoing matter. Through unknown means, it was discovered that the investigation is still in its infancy, although over a year has elapsed. I do not want to try this case in the media and intend to adhere to the Louisiana Rules of Professional Conduct that provide guidance on pretrial publicity. My client has not been charged with any crimes regarding this matter and vehemently maintains his innocence.”