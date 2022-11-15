LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A house fire occurred on the 1000 block of North Pierce St. early Tuesday morning.

The 94-year-old owner of the home was able to make it out without injury, but her two cats did not survive the fire.

The homeowner was watching television when she noticed a popping sound coming from the plug of her window A/C heat unit.

Curtains near the unit caught on fire, which quickly spread throughout the house.

The fire was extinguished after 15 minutes and the home sustained major damage.