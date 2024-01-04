LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– A Lafayette house fire has displaced an elderly resident and damaged the neighbor’s car and home Wednesday night, according to the Lafayette Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 100 block of Iantha Street at 8:28 p.m., and once they got there, they saw the front of the residence engulfed in flames. They discovered an elderly man, the resident, outside, who had made it out the burning home with no injuries. Officials called American Red Cross to help the elderly occupant.

Firefighters took 15 minutes to put out the fire. Not only was the residence destroyed, but also the neighbor’s car and house sustained damages, according to LFD.

The man mentioned that the fire started in his bedroom, where electrical multiple appliances were plugged in including a space heater.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

