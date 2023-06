LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Summer school students at Edgar Martin Middle School should report to L.J. Alleman Middle School for class on Monday. Emergency crews will be working on a repair to the main water line.

Bus riders will be re-routed to L.J. Alleman. Car riders and walkers should be brought to and picked up from L.J. Alleman.

Summer school will resume at Edgar Martin on Tuesday.