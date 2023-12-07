LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Drivers will want to avoid East Broussard Road between Johnston Street and Kaliste Saloom Road this morning.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said the Eloi Broussard Bridge over the Vermilion River is closed until 10:30 this morning for bridge repairs.
The detour route will not be posted, but will consist of La. 92 (Milton Avenue), La. 339 (Verot School Road), La. 3073 (Ambassador Caffery Parkway) and US 167 (Johnston Street). DOTD reminds you to please drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.
