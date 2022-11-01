LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A total of 362,929 Louisiana registered voters have cast their ballots, during the early voting period for the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

According to data released late Tuesday from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office, 220,565 people voted in-person and 88,215 people cast an absentee ballot.

Based on party affiliation, 128,024 (41.63%) Democrats, 135,284 (43.43%) Republicans and 45,471 (14.945) no-party.

In Lafayette Parish, more than 14,000 people voted early.

Polls throughout Acadiana will be open on Tuesday, November 8 from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

A valid ID is required.