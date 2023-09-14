LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — An unidentified man was shot and wounded in Lafayette early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Lafayette Police responded to a shooting just after 1 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Madeline Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, a man was found in the road suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. The man was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.