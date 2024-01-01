LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A shooting in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day leaves one dead.

According to Lafayette Police, officers responded to reports of shot fired around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive. When officers arrived on scene, one victim was found in the road with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives with the Lafayette Police Departments Criminal Investigation Division are currently on scene and the investigation is ongoing. If anyone in the community has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

