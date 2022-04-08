LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — World Harvest Lighthouse Church was damaged early Friday morning after a fire broke out in the kitchen.

At 5:28 a.m. Friday, the Lafayette Fire Department (LFD) responded to a commercial fire in the 100 block of E. Butcher Switch Rd. after people working out at a nearby gym reported smoke coming from the church.

When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the interior of the church. Firefighters gained entry into the church and found a fire in the kitchen.

The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes, but the kitchen was heavily damaged by fire. The rest of the church, including the sanctuary, was also heavily damaged by smoke and soot.

Fire investigators are examining a kitchen appliance as possibly contributing to the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.