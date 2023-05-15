LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Early morning crash in Lafayette leaves one in the hospital.

According to Lafayette Police, officers responded to a major single vehicle crash in the 300 block of E. Broussard Rd. around 3:27 a.m. Monday morning. The vehicle left the road for unknown reasons and hit a utility pole.

The passenger in the vehicle has been transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition. The utility pole that was hit belonged to Entergy, so residents in the immediate area may be without power.

The road has since opened.