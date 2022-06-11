LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette man was arrested for an early morning armed robbery in Lafayette.

According to Lafayette Police, officers responded to an armed robbery in the 3300 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway around 3:26 a.m. Saturday morning. It was reported that a black male in a blue mechanic suit robbed the store at gunpoint for an undisclosed amount of money and items. Officers arrived and searched the area and were able to locate and arrest the suspect.

Carlos Landor, 43 of Lafayette was charged with one count of armed robbery, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and was booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.