LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Local and well-known Zydeco band Dwayne Dopsie and The

Hellraisers has a 2024 Grammy nomination for Best Regional Roots Music Album.

“It’s overwhelming to be recognized by the Recording Academy for the second time for our

music; it’s, you know, hard work pays off. So I’m very pleased, and everybody in the band is very

happy about it,” Dopsie said.

The band is nominated for the Best Regional Roots Music Album which is a genre that could feature music from Cajun Zydeco to Hawaiian music. Dopsie said it’s a blessing to be nominated in that great genre of music. He thanks his father for his upbringings.

“As a kid, watching my father Good Rockin’ Dopsie, I always wanted to be a bandleader. So, my

goal was to follow him and follow in his footsteps,” he said. “As a child growing up, back then,

we had VCRs and videotapes, so I’d watch that like religiously over and over until I learned. I

practiced relentlessly, just over and over; that’s how I got started, and having a chance to have

my father bring me up as a young boy to play on stage. One or two songs gave me the courage to really step out there.”

Dopsie expressed how it is important to keep zydeco music alive.

“Especially with my band, being the brother outside of the other brothers that started his own

other band. It’s important to keep the tradition going. It’s important to me that zydeco is not just a tradition. It’s a way of life,” he said. “At least like for me, you know, it is 24/7 and, you

know, is my zydeco from morning, noon and night. So it’s important to share it with the rest of

the world, the rest of the community and keep the tradition going and alive. You know, that’s

how we got to this point.”

To properly honor the moment, the band is holding a celebration Saturday at the Grouse Room at 9:30 p.m. There will be food, drinks and a performance by the Grammy nominees.

“I would love for people to come out in Lafayette or the surrounding areas and take part in a

Grammy party. Just have fun. Come get some zydeco and gumbo, whatever that you want, you

know, have fun. Enjoy,” the Grammy nominee said. “I barely play in this area because I’m

always on the road. So, you know, anytime I get to play in Lafayette, any time, or for any event, I

love to have our local people come out and have fun. You just let your hair down and let the

night just take its course.”

