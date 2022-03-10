DUSON, La. (KLFY) A Duson family is grieving after losing everything in a detrimental house fire.

They say it feels like a nightmare.

“I was watching my childhood home burn to the ground right in front of my eyes,” Mika Young said.

Holding back tears, Young recalled her memories of watching her parent’s home burn down.

“Dad kind of just turned around and said, ‘That’s it. It’s on the house. It’s gone.’ We just had to sit here while the firemen who were already here were trying to stop it,” she remembered.

Nothing now remains of what was once Mike Andrus and his wife’s home of 35 years.

“To see all your hard work go up in flames in an instant, it makes me feel for those people that you do see that tell you they walked away with the clothes on their back. That’s exactly what I did that night. It’s so surreal. Nobody can understand it. We walked away with nothing,” Mike Adrus said.







Even their most sentimental items are now nothing but ash.

“What my wife was really upset about is that her mom passed away from cancer a couple of years ago. Her dining room table was right there. It was an old dining room table that belonged to her mom,” Andrus said, pointing inside the home.

He says it’s the memories that matter the most.

“Everything else is material except for your memories. The pictures of my kids and all that that my wife and I had there. It’s all gone,” he said.

Andrus says though they’ve lost everything, he’s grateful no one was home when the fire started.

“That’s what I’m more grateful for than anything is that it could have happened in the middle of the night. We could’ve all perished in the fire. Again, it’s material and we can rebuild, and we’re still alive, and thank god for that. So we’ll move on,” he said.

Andrus’s daughter has started a GoFundMe to help her parents pick up the pieces and rebuild their lives.

To donate, visit their GoFundMe page.