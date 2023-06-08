DUSON, La. (KLFY) – A Duson residence caught on fire early Thursday morning.

The residence was on McCall Road in the unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish.

When firefighters arrived, they saw large flames and smoke coming from the multi-family home.

According to the release, “Duson Fire Department along with the assistance of Scott Fire Department, Judice Fire Department, Rayne Volunteer Fire Department, and Indian Bayou Volunteer Fire Department were able to quickly extinguish the fire. “

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.