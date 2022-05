DUSON, La. (KLFY) — Duson police is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who they say stole a high-end electric bicycle.

According to police, the suspect took off on the e-bike which was parked outside the Lucky Deuces Casino.

A photo of the suspect has been released.

Image courtesy: Duson Police

Anyone who can identify him or who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Duson Police at 337-873-6736.