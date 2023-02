DUSON, La. (KLFY) Duson Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a burglary at local business.

Police said on Sunday, Feb. 5 the suspect drove his 2000’s model GMC pickup to the business and allegedly stole over $10,000 worth of tools and large tires.

Hours prior to the burglary, police said, he was captured on video walking into a Rayne Casino.

(Duson PD)

If you can help police identify the suspect call police at 337 873-6736.