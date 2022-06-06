DUSON, La. (KLFY) — A COVID-19 outbreak at the Duson Police Department has led to Police Chief Kip Judice calling in extra help from the sheriff’s offices in Acadia and Lafayette parishes, as well as Louisiana State Police.

Judice said four of his eight officers have tested positive for the virus between Thursday, June 2 and today, June 6, when Judice himself tested positive. As such, the department’s administrative offices will be closed the remainder of the week for sanitizing.

“In-progress crimes will be diverted to the approximate sheriff’s office or state police as per proper mutual aid agreements,” stated Judice this morning in a release. “Non-in-progress calls will be handled by a Duson Police officer who is well. There may be a delay in these responses, but all calls will be handled.”

Judice said having sick officers potentially infect citizens is “not the proper response,” and as such, the chief will be leaning on mutual aid agreements with the other law enforcement agencies. Judice said the measures will remain in effect until “it is safe and responsible for the Duson PD to return to normal operations.”