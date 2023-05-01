DUSON, La. (KLFY) Duson Mayor Johnny Thibodeaux has been released from the hospital days after suffering what has been confirmed by town officials as a heart attack.

On Monday, Duson Police announced that the mayor was “at home resting.”

Doctors began treating Thibodeaux on April 22 after he was admitted and placed in the intensive care unit.

He later underwent a procedure that cleared two blockages.

Thibodeaux was out participating in a litter clean up event when the symptoms began.

From everyone here at KLFY, Mayor Thibodeaux we wish you a speedy recovery.