SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — A Duson man was arrested by Scott Police after patrol officers found him driving a stolen truck, leading to a high-speed chase.

Brandon Menard, 27, of Duson, faces charges of motor vehicle theft, aggravated flight from an officer, and illegal carrying of a weapon. He also had outstanding warrants for hit-and-run driving, driving under suspension, and following too closely with an accident for Lafayette Parish.

Scott Police Chief Chad Leger said Menard was seen Saturday, April 2 shortly before 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Cameron St. and Apollo Rd in Scott driving a dark-colored Ford pick-up truck that had been reported stolen. Menard fled north on Apollo Rd, through the roundabout, and onto I-10 eastbound “at a high rate of speed,” said Leger. The pursuit continued into northern Lafayette Parish, where Leger said Menard eventually surrendered without incident on Carmel Dr. near Longbridge Rd.

Upon his arrest, Menard was allegedly in possession of a large kitchen knife in a gun holster taped to his chest.