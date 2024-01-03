DUSON, La. (KLFY)– A single vehicle crash trapped a driver and heavily damaged two homes Wednesday evening in Duson, according to the Scott Fire Department.

Fire officials responded to the 1200 block of S Fieldspan Road around 5:28 p.m. in reference to a major vehicle crash with entrapment.

After getting to the location of the incident, firefighters learned a commercial truck exited the road and drove through a mobile home and struck the inside of a second home’s bedroom.

Firefighters found the driver stuck inside the truck. They were able to safely remove the driver from the vehicle.

Although the mobile home was vacant at the time of the incident, one occupant was in the bedroom of the second house. The resident escaped with no injuries, according to SFD.

The driver was sent to the hospital with minor injuries. No firefighters were injured.

The Louisiana State Police is currently investigating this incident.

