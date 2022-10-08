DUSON, La. (KLFY) – The Duson community gathered together for a balloon release to remember the life of Paige Lewis.

25-year-old Lewis, who was a mother of three, was shot and killed in a deadly shooting spree earlier this week that took the lives of four people, including the gunman Jamal Andres Felix.

Hundreds of family friends and other members of the community gathered together where Lewis lived to remember and celebrate the life she lived as a beloved member of the community.

Lewis’s aunt Tracy Kennedy told News 10 why the balloon release came to be.

“The balloon release came out to spread the love of Paige to all her family and all of her friends,” Kennedy said.

The color theme Lewis’s family chose was blue, white, and purple, to represent Paige and what she went through.

“Blue and white were Paige’s favorite colors. The purple we have for domestic violence,” Kennedy said.

Authorities say Jamal Andres Felix gunned down Lewis and fatally shot her at her home on Tuesday, October 4th. This was the very place where her friends and family released balloons in her memory.

When asked what Paige meant to the family and the community, Kennedy said one word to describe her niece.

“Loved,” Kennedy said. “Her smile lit up the room. She was well known. She was just the life of the party. She was just everything to us. It is hard. We are dealing with it every day, and we are getting through it.”

The family is grateful for the love and support the community has shown them as they go through this hard time.

Kennedy told News 10 that “Everyone loved her. Everyone has been posting her. Everyone has been supporting us. The love is real here.”

With this ceremony, Paige’s loved ones want to push and make the effort to make sure the life Paige lived was not in vain.

A Go Fund Me has been set up for Paige and her family.

Lewis was one of the three victims authorities say Jamal Andres Felix killed in the shooting spree. Felix also killed Kawanna Felix and Ross Chaisson before turning the gun on himself.